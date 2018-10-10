Child Abuse News Today 입력 2018.10.10 (15:02) 수정 2018.10.10 (15:19)

[Anchor Lead]



A kindergarten teacher in Jeollabuk-do Province has been caught on surveillance camera abusing children. The outraged parents have reported the teacher to police.



[Pkg]



A kindergarten child sitting in front of the teacher is all of a sudden pushed back. The teacher repeatedly pushes the child with her hands. This time, she hits three children on their heads. One of the girls in the room keeps standing for over half an hour. All this happened at a kindergarten class for four-year-olds on October 4th and 5th. The suspicious parents raised the issue of child abuse with kindergarten management, which checked security cameras installed in the kindergarten and disclosed some of the footage to the parents. The outraged parents broke into tears.



[Soundbite] (Parent) : "This is what we have seen in the October 4 footage. We would have found much more if we had checked footage starting from March. This is mind-blowing."



The kindergarten manager said he had been unaware of the problem until he saw the security camera footage. He added that the teacher in question has been fired.



[Soundbite] (Kindergarten Manager(voice modified)) : "The director says she is sorry and that she didn't know."



The children's parents have reported the teacher to police on the charges of child abuse and requested the Jeollabuk-do Office of Education to investigate the matter.

