Cooperation Projects News Today 입력 2018.10.10 (15:03)

[Anchor Lead]



As the era of inter-Korean peace and cooperation has dawned, local governments near the border are eagerly jumping into exchange programs with North Korea. Gyeonggi-do Province is speeding up its cooperation projects with the North, while the city of Incheon remains cautious in its approach to such efforts.



[Pkg]



Gyeonggi-do Lieutenant Governor for Peace Lee Hwa-young announced that a North Korean delegation would attend an international conference to be held in Gyeonggi-do province next month. He had been in Pyongyang recently to mark the 11th anniversary of the October 4th inter-Korean declaration. He also announced that North Korea had agreed to start six inter-Korean projects, including opening up an Okryugwan restaurant branch in Gyeonggi-do Province.



[Soundbite] Lee Hwa-young(Gyeonggi-do Lieutenant Governor) : "This is a very important achievement since it will contribute toward peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula."



He added that Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung could visit the North to officially sign the deal before the year is over and that there were more economic cooperation projects that could not be announced because of the U.N. sanctions. However, Incheon Mayor Park Nam-chun who had visited Pyongyang with Deputy Governor Lee remains cautious. He stressed that inter-Korean projects should not be one-sided aid, but programs that can be sustained and lead to mutual prosperity.



[Soundbite] Park Nam-chun(Incheon Mayor) : "North Korea was clear that they're not interested in blind aids."



Mayor Park said that North Korea is more interested in science and economic exchanges rather than culture and sports. He added that his city would interact extensively with a North Korean city with conditions similar to Incheon. He added that he had told North Korea that Incheon is the best place to host a concert by a North Korean performance troupe in the fall and that the issue of setting up a peace zone in the Yellow Sea will be handled in consultation with the government.

입력 2018.10.10 (15:03) 수정 2018.10.10 (15:19) News Today

