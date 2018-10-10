Beauty of Hangeul News Today 입력 2018.10.10 (15:05) 수정 2018.10.10 (15:19)

[Anchor Lead]



Signs written in hangeul appear to be more stylish than the ones written in English or French. Here's a look at hangeul store signs that have a youthful appeal.



[Pkg]



This sign resembling a doorplate has only Korean vowels. This bakery in Gangnam-gu District in Seoul replaced its English sign with a Korean alphabetic one. Engravings of these code-like letters are seen all over the store to generate a distinctive atmosphere. The hangeul vowel sign has become so popular that countless customers have posted pictures of it on their social media sites.



[Soundbite] Lee Seul(Gyeonggi-do Resident) : "It's unique and wonderful to see a sign made up of hangeul. That's what brought me here."



A cafe in Itaewon, Seoul uses a word composed of hangeul consonants on its store sign and even on the glasses. The store owner says he was fascinated by the youthful sensitivity unique to hangeul.



[Soundbite] Lee Yang-in(Cafe Owner) : "Some people say it's patriotism marketing, but I think hangeul has become trendy and stylish."



The Seochon neighborhood in Seoul, where King Sejong was born, features a great number of unique hangeul signs. This store sign personally designed by famed calligrapher Kang Byung-in has won a good sign award from the Seoul city government.



[Soundbite] Lim Gwang-gyu(Yoondesign) : "Hangeul letters are easy to read and understand since they are comprised of an initial consonant, a medial vowel, and a final consonant. Aesthetically, a group of hangeul letters looks beautiful."



Hangeul is no longer considered rigid and old. Now the Korean alphabet has become more stylish.

