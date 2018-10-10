Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.10.10 (15:07) 수정 2018.10.10 (15:19)

[Anchor Lead]



In the latest development of the former girl group member Goo Hara, it has been revealed that the actress had been blackmailed by her ex-boyfriend. This and more on today's entertainment news.



[Pkg]



Singer and actress Goo Ha-ra has called on her ex-boyfriend, surnamed Choi, to stop inflicting secondary damage. The latest incident began from alleged violence reported between the two. But the case further escalated when Goo last week claimed she was threatened by Choi over a sex video. It has led to a social debate on what's known as "revenge porn." Then in a media interview, the ex-boyfriend said it was Goo who actively filmed the video in question, and that he is willing to reach a settlement with the idol singer. Goo then took issue with Choi's remarks. In a statement through her legal representative, Goo said Choi's interview is misleading and the essence of the case is that he attempted to expose the video. She said he was clearly inflicting "secondary offense." The Hollywood superhero film "Venom" has surpassed two million in ticket sales. According to the Korean Film Council, Venom has topped box office rankings for the 5th day since hitting theaters on October third. The film's distribution agency says that among foreign films released this year, Venom's box office performance is so far better than "Deadpool 2" and is at a similar pace with "Ant-Man and the Wasp." Venom starring actor Tom Hardy is the story of a righteous journalist turning into a monstrous creature after becoming a host to a symbiote foreign life form. The film drew keen attention even from the production stage as it's unusual for a Hollywood superhero film to have a villain as its main character. But there has also been controversy that considerable portions of the film were dropped to avoid an X-rating grade. Critics say the eliminations have compromised the film's overall quality.

