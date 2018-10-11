Lifting Sanctions News Today 입력 2018.10.11 (14:58) 수정 2018.10.11 (15:17)

[Anchor Lead]



U.S. President Donald Trump has put breaks on South Korea's plan to lift sanctions against North Korea that were imposed after the explosion of the South Korean naval corvette Cheonan. President Trump says Seoul will have to obtain Washington's approval to lift the sanctions.



[Pkg]



U.S. President Donald Trump has said that lifting South Korea's sanctions against North Korea would be impossible without the U.S. government's approval.



[Soundbite] Donald Trump(U.S. President) : "They won't do that without our approval. They do nothing without our approval."



Trump made the statement to a group of journalists at his office in the White House. Trump's remarks apparently refer to the South Korean foreign minister's remarks that Seoul is considering lifting sanctions that were imposed on North Korea after the explosion of a South Korean naval corvette. Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-hwa said at a parliamentary hearing that she was discussing with relevant government agencies whether or not to lift the sanctions. President Trump has so far responded to the demands to ease sanctions against North Korea by urging U.S. allies to maintain maximum pressure and draw a clear line on the matter until the North denuclearizes. Trump's remarks also seem to indicate his determination to keep a tight grip on Pyongyang ahead of the second U.S.-North Korea summit and working-level meetings. However, some say that it's inappropriate for the U.S. to make remarks to its allies regarding their sovereignty because South Korea's sanctions against the North were not an "agreement" with the United States.

