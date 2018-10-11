Military Agreement News Today 입력 2018.10.11 (15:04) 수정 2018.10.11 (15:17)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



At a parliamentary hearing on the Ministry of Defense, the spotlight was on the inter-Korean military agreement signed at the Pyongyang summit last month. The ruling party said that the agreement is tantamount to a peace treaty, whereas the opposition parties blasted the government for creating loopholes in national defense.



[Pkg]



As soon as the parliamentary hearing on the Ministry of Defense began, the ruling and opposition parties clashed over the inter-Korean military agreement that was signed at the Pyongyang summit last month. The ruling party said the agreement serves as a cornerstone for establishing a peace regime. Democratic Party Rep. Hong Young-pyo said the agreement is tantamount to a peace treaty. Justice Party Rep. Kim Jong-dae said that the creation of an inter-Korean joint military committee will serve as a Korean version of the Helsinki agreement.



[Soundbite] Rep. Kim Jong-dae(Justice Party) : "This represents arms control on the Korean Peninsula and a historic milestone in the history of Korea's national division."



The opposition parties rebutted with concerns over national security. Liberty Korea Party Rep. Seo Chung-won pointed out that the military agreement signifies South Korea's disarmament. Bareun Party Rep. Kim Jung-ro said that the no-fly zone will hamper the surveillance of unmanned aerial vehicles. Defense Minister Chung Kyung-doo responded by saying that the government has been discussing the matter with the U.N. Command. He added that the United Nations Command will likely approve the agreement. South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command Deputy Commander Kim Byung-joo said that the removal of guard posts in the DMZ in line with the military agreement has been found to have no significant effect on national defense.

Military Agreement

입력 2018.10.11 (15:04) 수정 2018.10.11 (15:17) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



At a parliamentary hearing on the Ministry of Defense, the spotlight was on the inter-Korean military agreement signed at the Pyongyang summit last month. The ruling party said that the agreement is tantamount to a peace treaty, whereas the opposition parties blasted the government for creating loopholes in national defense.



[Pkg]



As soon as the parliamentary hearing on the Ministry of Defense began, the ruling and opposition parties clashed over the inter-Korean military agreement that was signed at the Pyongyang summit last month. The ruling party said the agreement serves as a cornerstone for establishing a peace regime. Democratic Party Rep. Hong Young-pyo said the agreement is tantamount to a peace treaty. Justice Party Rep. Kim Jong-dae said that the creation of an inter-Korean joint military committee will serve as a Korean version of the Helsinki agreement.



[Soundbite] Rep. Kim Jong-dae(Justice Party) : "This represents arms control on the Korean Peninsula and a historic milestone in the history of Korea's national division."



The opposition parties rebutted with concerns over national security. Liberty Korea Party Rep. Seo Chung-won pointed out that the military agreement signifies South Korea's disarmament. Bareun Party Rep. Kim Jung-ro said that the no-fly zone will hamper the surveillance of unmanned aerial vehicles. Defense Minister Chung Kyung-doo responded by saying that the government has been discussing the matter with the U.N. Command. He added that the United Nations Command will likely approve the agreement. South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command Deputy Commander Kim Byung-joo said that the removal of guard posts in the DMZ in line with the military agreement has been found to have no significant effect on national defense.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보