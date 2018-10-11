Drink Driving News Today 입력 2018.10.11 (15:06) 수정 2018.10.11 (15:17)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has instructed his officials to strengthen punishment against drunk driving calling it a serious crime that should no longer be viewed as a simple mistake. He mentioned a public petition calling for harsher punishment against drunk driving and ordered measures to prevent first-time offenders from committing such acts again.



[Pkg]



In late September, a drunk driver's car strikes two men standing on the crosswalk. Due to the accident, 22-year-old Yoon Chang-ho is in a state of brain death. His friends posted a petition on the presidential office's website asking for stronger punishment of those driving under the influence. So far, 260-thousand people have signed the petition.



[Soundbite] Kim Min-jin(Friend of DUI victim) : "The key request of our petition is that when drunk driving causes fatalities, homicide charges must apply."



President Moon Jae-in has also stressed that the social perception of viewing drunk driving as a mere blunder must end.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "As the petition states, DUI is not a mistake but a potentially murderous act and can completely destroy a person’s life."



Moon said the number of chronic DUI offenders who have been caught more than three times over a ten year period since 2005 has surpassed 100-thousand. The government is seeking measures of seizing these drivers' vehicles, stepping up clampdowns and also strengthening penalties against fellow passengers but the president wants tougher measures.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "Calls for stricter penalties against first-time offenders and more education classes as part of prevention measures."



Whether laws and regulations will be revised to better tackle this issue remains to be seen amid heated public opinion and following the president's order.

