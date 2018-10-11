Childbirth Assistance News Today 입력 2018.10.11 (15:08) 수정 2018.10.11 (15:17)

[Anchor Lead]



Efforts are underway nationwide to improve conditions for childbirth against the nation's low birthrate. But still, there are many counties that are without a maternity clinic. Meanwhile a smartphone app has been developed in Gangwondo Province aimed at providing a better environment for pregnant women.



[Pkg]



This infant was born ten days ago. Without an official name, the baby still goes by the nickname, "blessing." It's very fitting. The child lights up the whole household. To the 39 year old mother, this is all surreal and an unbelievable dream. She was able to give birth thanks to a smartphone app that helps with high-risk pregnancies.



[Soundbite] Jeon Hye-eun(App User) : "I made contacts via the app during an emergency and the hospital made preparations in advance."



The app was created two years ago. Gangwon National University Hospital and Gangwondo Province joined hands to develop the app in a bid to improve childbirth conditions in five county-level areas near Chuncheon city where maternity wards do not exist. Using the app, the mother can check her own health status and also have conference calls with doctors. In case of an emergency, assistance is also possible by contacting a cab and the 119 hotline. The infant's health conditions can also be verified at any time.



[Soundbite] Prof. Hwang Jong-yun(Gangwon Nat'l Univ. Hospital) : "Without records, we can't provide counseling for high-risk mothers or emergency patients. The mobile app does this job for us of gathering prior data."



Some 12-hundred residents in Gangwondo Province are using this exclusive maternity smartphone application. The app is playing a critical role in addressing Korea's extremely low birthrate in regions where accessing medical services is a tall order.

