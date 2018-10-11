Health Benefits News Today 입력 2018.10.11 (15:10) 수정 2018.10.11 (15:17)

[Anchor Lead]



It's a known fact that tomatoes help prevent prostate cancer. This is due to the substance lycopene contained in tomatoes which gives the red color. A new domestic study shows that tomatoes are also effective in preventing gastric cancer or cancer of the stomach.



[Pkg]



Tomatoes are a versatile ingredient that go into salads, bread dishes and pasta.



[Soundbite] Han Jong-soo(Office Worker) : "Tomatoes are so refreshing. The sour taste tantalizes the taste bud."



Tomatoes add the beautiful radiant color as well as texture in many recipes but they are also very nutritious. This is because of the plant-based pigment known as lycopene which is responsible for the bright red hue. A research team at the National Cancer Center has compared patients of gastric cancer to ordinary people. They found that the group which consumed lycopene more than 1.8 milligrams a day was 40% less likely to develop gastric cancer compared to those who consumed less than 0.6 milligrams a day. 1.8 milligrams of lycopene is contained is three-quarters of a single tomato that weighs about 100 grams. This means having one full tomato a day will have the effect of preventing cancer. It's the first time that tomato's preventive effects related to gastric cancer have been confirmed in Korea.



[Soundbite] Prof. Kim Jeong-seon(Nat'l Cancer Center) : "Lycopene serves to remove active oxygen and boost antioxidative effects. It protects the gastric mucous membrane from oxidative stress, thereby suppressing the development of gastric cancer."



Applying heat when cooking tomatoes also facilitates the absorption of lycopene. Having tomatoes together with oil or fatty foods also works. But one cautionary note is that patients struggling with the condition known as reflux esophagitis should avoid tomatoes as they can increase the secretion of gastric acid.

