Fake News Dispute News Today 입력 2018.10.12 (15:07)

[Anchor Lead]



Following government plans to take measures against fake news, this issue was also a hotly debated topic during parliament interpellation. Some lawmakers said that undisputed fake news must be regulated while others saw the government measure as aimed at suppressing critical public opinion.



[Pkg]



A dominant topic during the parliament inquiry session of the Korea Communications Commission was government policies against fake news. Rival party lawmakers clashed over even whether regulation was necessary.



[Soundbite] Rep. Park Kwang-on(Democratic Party) : "There has been fake news claiming that Rep. Roh Hoe-chan's death was a homicide and that floor leader Kim Sung-tae put on a self-fabricated show. These false rumors target any party and administration."



The ruling party noted that it was the main opposition Liberty Korea Party that's been more aggressive in calling for anti-fake news regulation.



[Soundbite] Rep. Kim Sung-soo(Democratic Party) : "Most of the bills including ones mandating the deletion of fake news and fines of up to 30 million won have been proposed by LKP lawmakers."]



The LKP said the ruling party was misleading the dispute, as the two sides have different notions of what constitutes fake news. Of the eleven fake news-related bills so far introduced in parliament, eight were presented by a Liberty Korea Party lawmaker. The ruling party defines fake news as presenting false information as factual while the LKP says fake news is having distorted facts mistaken as media reports for political, and economic gains. The chief of the Korea Communications Commission said his agency will regulate fake news within a minimal scope to prevent concerns of violating press freedom.



[Soundbite] Lee Hyo-sung(Chairman, Korea Communications Commission) : "Regulation will target undisputedly false, wrong information and facts manipulated with unsavory motives within the boundaries of not violating free speech."



The commission said it will put out related measures by December which had been once delayed.

