Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.10.12 (15:15) 수정 2018.10.12 (15:21)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



BTS has opened up a new chapter in K-pop history. It has become the first K-pop group to win a prize at the Amecian Music Awards, which is one of the top three music awards shows in the U.S. This and more on today's entertainment news.



[Pkg]



At this year's American Music Awards, BTS was announced as a winner, which is a remarkable leap from its appearance as a guest musician last year. The K-pop sensation bagged the Favorite Social Artist award at the 2018 American Music Awards held in Los Angeles, Wednesday. BTS was nominated for the honor among other international top pop stars, such as Ariana Grande and Cardi B. However, it emerged as the winner thanks to its fans' powerful support. Korean rapper PSY won an American Music award in 2012. But BTS is the first K-pop group to receive a prize at the American Music Awards. The seven-member K-pop boy band was unable to attend the awards ceremony, and instead, delivered an acceptance speech on video, since they are now in the U.K. on a concert tour. BTS has been honored at two of the top three U.S. music awards shows, since it received a Billboard award in May this year. The Grammy Awards is the now the only remaining challenge for the K-pop sensation. I was about to write a report, actually. A ceremony will be held to remember the late actor Kim Joo-hyuk who died in a car accident last year, much to the shock of fans. Kim's agency has sent his loved ones and fans invitations to a memorial service marking the first anniversary of his death, which is set to be held on October 30th. The service will be a low-key, private occasion for participants to remember and pay tribute to the late actor. The agency said that the ceremony will not be open to the media. Meanwhile, some actors visited Kim's grave in Seosan, Chungcheongnam-do Province, last week. In particular, actor Han Jeong-soo, one of Kim's closest friends, posted on his social media channel a heart-touching photo of the deceased's favorite foods laid in front of his grave.

Entertainment News

입력 2018.10.12 (15:15) 수정 2018.10.12 (15:21) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



BTS has opened up a new chapter in K-pop history. It has become the first K-pop group to win a prize at the Amecian Music Awards, which is one of the top three music awards shows in the U.S. This and more on today's entertainment news.



[Pkg]



At this year's American Music Awards, BTS was announced as a winner, which is a remarkable leap from its appearance as a guest musician last year. The K-pop sensation bagged the Favorite Social Artist award at the 2018 American Music Awards held in Los Angeles, Wednesday. BTS was nominated for the honor among other international top pop stars, such as Ariana Grande and Cardi B. However, it emerged as the winner thanks to its fans' powerful support. Korean rapper PSY won an American Music award in 2012. But BTS is the first K-pop group to receive a prize at the American Music Awards. The seven-member K-pop boy band was unable to attend the awards ceremony, and instead, delivered an acceptance speech on video, since they are now in the U.K. on a concert tour. BTS has been honored at two of the top three U.S. music awards shows, since it received a Billboard award in May this year. The Grammy Awards is the now the only remaining challenge for the K-pop sensation. I was about to write a report, actually. A ceremony will be held to remember the late actor Kim Joo-hyuk who died in a car accident last year, much to the shock of fans. Kim's agency has sent his loved ones and fans invitations to a memorial service marking the first anniversary of his death, which is set to be held on October 30th. The service will be a low-key, private occasion for participants to remember and pay tribute to the late actor. The agency said that the ceremony will not be open to the media. Meanwhile, some actors visited Kim's grave in Seosan, Chungcheongnam-do Province, last week. In particular, actor Han Jeong-soo, one of Kim's closest friends, posted on his social media channel a heart-touching photo of the deceased's favorite foods laid in front of his grave.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보