Mountain Climbing Disaster

[Anchor Lead]
On October 13, five Korean mountain-climbers died in the Himalayas. They were the members of the expedition led by world-renowned mountaineer Kim Chang-ho, the first Korean to summit the Himalaya's 14 peaks without using oxygen tanks. The five mountaineers presumably passed away when a strong blizzard hit their base camp. KBS has captured the devastating scene of the bodies. However, an investigation will likely be needed into the actual cause of the tragedy, as there was little snow at the scene.
[Pkg]
The bodies and belongings are scattered around. Some of them were found at the bottom of deep ravines, as if they had been swept down by something very powerful. Most of the gear including tents has disappeared. Some of the bodies were in sleeping bags wearing thin clothing. This has led some to presume that the tragedy happened when the mountaineers were asleep. A helicopter that was dispatched to the scene of the tragedy was unable to land due to the steep topography. The bodies were lifted one by one using ropes attached to the helicopter.
[Soundbite] (Local Rescue Worker) : "I'm sorry to say that they eventually passed away despite our best efforts to rescue them. We should have rescued the survivors, but the conditions were not good. Nonetheless, we have found all the bodies."
There was little snow at the scene. No snow has accumulated at 3,500 meters above sea level, where the base camp was located. At first, a strong blizzard was blamed for the mountaineers' deaths, but the exact cause of the tragedy will likely have to be re-investigated.
[Soundbite] Lee In-jung(Union of Asian Alpine Associations) : "It is probably the first alpine accident in the world caused by a natural disaster such as a tornado."
The Nepalese authorities are reportedly interrogating locals and Sherpas who provided assistance to the mountaineers before their ascent.
