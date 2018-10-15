Roadmap for Peace News Today 입력 2018.10.15 (15:04) 수정 2018.10.15 (15:23)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in will sit down for a summit with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron tonight Korean time to garner support for his roadmap for peace on the Korean Peninsula. Prior to the summit, the president rode on a Korean-made hydrogen fuel cell car which has been exported to France and also attended a Korean pop music concert.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in, in France for a state visit, will sit down for a summit with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace in Paris late tonight Korean Standard time. This is the two leaders' second meeting, following the initial one at the G20 Summit last year. They are expected to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the peace process. As France is one of the U.N. Security Council members and a leader of the European Union, President Moon will try to earn France's cooperation in winning the international community's support

for his peace road map. In addition, the two leaders will discuss economy, environment, and several other pending issues facing the two countries.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in(At Sunday's meeting with Korean expatriates) : "I will have in-depth talks about future growth engines and major issues facing the international community, such as climate change, environment, terrorism and human rights."



Prior to the summit, President Moon explored the possibility of spreading Korea's innovative growth engines to other countries. He stopped by a recharging station in downtown Paris amid his ride in a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle made by Korea and exported to France. He also attended a Korea-France friendship concert where the group BTS, which is in Europe for its world tour showed up. It was a chance for him to see where Korean pop culture stands in Europe.

Roadmap for Peace

입력 2018.10.15 (15:04) 수정 2018.10.15 (15:23) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in will sit down for a summit with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron tonight Korean time to garner support for his roadmap for peace on the Korean Peninsula. Prior to the summit, the president rode on a Korean-made hydrogen fuel cell car which has been exported to France and also attended a Korean pop music concert.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in, in France for a state visit, will sit down for a summit with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace in Paris late tonight Korean Standard time. This is the two leaders' second meeting, following the initial one at the G20 Summit last year. They are expected to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the peace process. As France is one of the U.N. Security Council members and a leader of the European Union, President Moon will try to earn France's cooperation in winning the international community's support

for his peace road map. In addition, the two leaders will discuss economy, environment, and several other pending issues facing the two countries.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in(At Sunday's meeting with Korean expatriates) : "I will have in-depth talks about future growth engines and major issues facing the international community, such as climate change, environment, terrorism and human rights."



Prior to the summit, President Moon explored the possibility of spreading Korea's innovative growth engines to other countries. He stopped by a recharging station in downtown Paris amid his ride in a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle made by Korea and exported to France. He also attended a Korea-France friendship concert where the group BTS, which is in Europe for its world tour showed up. It was a chance for him to see where Korean pop culture stands in Europe.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보