Secondary Sanctions News Today 입력 2018.10.15 (15:06) 수정 2018.10.15 (15:23)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The U.S. Department of the Treasury has revealed on its Web site additional advisories against the risks of secondary sanctions that are imposed on third-party entities or individuals implicated in trade with North Korea. The specially designated targets of the targets include North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. This is the first time the U.S. has clarified grounds for secondary sanctions and specified the targets.



[Pkg]



This is the Web site of the Office of Foreign Assets Control under the U.S. Department of the Treasury. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is one of the targets of sanctions imposed on Pyongyang. There is also an advisory in red, bold type indicating secondary sanctions. The list includes the so-called No. 39 Office of the Workers' Party and Daesong Bank, which are known to be in charge of earning foreign currency for North Korea. Secondary sanctions refer to punitive measures targeting individuals or entities of third countries, which are implicated in trading with the North. The advisory was added when the U.S. Treasury Department announced its own sanctions on a Turkish company, two Turkish nationals and a North Korean diplomat on October fourth. They were sanctioned for illegally trading weapons and luxury items with North Korea. A total of 466 agencies, corporations and individuals are included in the list. This marks the first time the Trump administration has stipulated secondary sanctions that can be imposed on individuals or entities of third countries. The current U.S. government has tightened sanctions on North Korea over eight occasions this year. Amid rising calls for the easing of sanctions against Pyongyang, it is viewed as a move to block attempts to avoid sanctions while pressuring the North to take additional denuclearization steps.



[Soundbite] U.S. President Donald Trump(October 10th)



The latest action follows the U.S. Treasury Department's meeting with seven South Korean banks last month. In the meeting, the department called on the banks to respect sanctions against North Korea. Therefore, it will likely affect the two Koreas' moves to follow up on the agreement produced in the third inter-Korean summit and to expand cross-border cooperation.

Secondary Sanctions

입력 2018.10.15 (15:06) 수정 2018.10.15 (15:23) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The U.S. Department of the Treasury has revealed on its Web site additional advisories against the risks of secondary sanctions that are imposed on third-party entities or individuals implicated in trade with North Korea. The specially designated targets of the targets include North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. This is the first time the U.S. has clarified grounds for secondary sanctions and specified the targets.



[Pkg]



This is the Web site of the Office of Foreign Assets Control under the U.S. Department of the Treasury. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is one of the targets of sanctions imposed on Pyongyang. There is also an advisory in red, bold type indicating secondary sanctions. The list includes the so-called No. 39 Office of the Workers' Party and Daesong Bank, which are known to be in charge of earning foreign currency for North Korea. Secondary sanctions refer to punitive measures targeting individuals or entities of third countries, which are implicated in trading with the North. The advisory was added when the U.S. Treasury Department announced its own sanctions on a Turkish company, two Turkish nationals and a North Korean diplomat on October fourth. They were sanctioned for illegally trading weapons and luxury items with North Korea. A total of 466 agencies, corporations and individuals are included in the list. This marks the first time the Trump administration has stipulated secondary sanctions that can be imposed on individuals or entities of third countries. The current U.S. government has tightened sanctions on North Korea over eight occasions this year. Amid rising calls for the easing of sanctions against Pyongyang, it is viewed as a move to block attempts to avoid sanctions while pressuring the North to take additional denuclearization steps.



[Soundbite] U.S. President Donald Trump(October 10th)



The latest action follows the U.S. Treasury Department's meeting with seven South Korean banks last month. In the meeting, the department called on the banks to respect sanctions against North Korea. Therefore, it will likely affect the two Koreas' moves to follow up on the agreement produced in the third inter-Korean summit and to expand cross-border cooperation.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보