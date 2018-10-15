Oil Tax Revision News Today 입력 2018.10.15 (15:08) 수정 2018.10.15 (15:23)

[Anchor Lead]



As oil prices in Korea continue to be driven up by increasing international oil prices, the government announced that the nation's oil tax would be lowered for the first time in 10 years. The oil tax reduction hopes to ease the financial burden on small businessmen or ordinary Koreans, but some point out that the high-income class stands to benefit more from it.



[Pkg]



Last week gasoline prices in Seoul averaged nearly 1,760 won per liter. The national average stood at 1,675 won, which is an increase of more than 15 won in just one week. The average gas price has reached a four-year high as it has been on the rise for 15 straight weeks since the fourth week of June. Korea's oil prices are driven up by rising international oil prices, including Dubai's crude, which is Korea's main oil import that has exceeded 80 dollars a barrel. Anytime oil prices go up, fingers are pointed at Korea's oil tax levied on fuels. Depending on the fuel type, the oil tax accounts for more than 50% of the price. High oil taxes end up adding more financial burden on consumers. Consequently, the government has announced that it would lower the tax on energy for transportation. The flexible tax rate of 30% basic oil tax will be lowered. A 10% reduction would make gasoline and diesel fuel cheaper by 82 won and 57 won, respectively. A 20% reduction would save consumers twice as much. This tax reduction measure would be enforced early next month at the earliest. The government hopes to ease the burden on small businesses and the everyday citizen and to eventually boost domestic spending. But the problem is that the reduction rate is the same across the board. Transport cost of businesses will be lowered, but the biggest benefit would go to the high-income class that tends to drive passenger cars more often.



[Soundbite] Joo Won(Hyundai Research Institute) : "Everyday citizens generally use public transportation, while citizens of the high-income class drive their own cars. The new tax measure may widen the income gap."



This is the first oil tax reduction in 10 years, since the global financial meltdown in 2008.

Oil Tax Revision

입력 2018.10.15 (15:08) 수정 2018.10.15 (15:23) News Today

