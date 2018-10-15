Migrant Workers News Today 입력 2018.10.15 (15:10) 수정 2018.10.15 (15:23)

[Anchor Lead]



The number of migrant workers in Korea surpasses 800,000, according to the official statistics. Most of them work at small firms, receiving low wages and working long hours. Migrant workers have recently staged a rally in downtown Seoul to demand better working conditions.



[Pkg]



Some one thousand migrant workers have gathered in one place. They come from nine countries including Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Most of them have work permits issued to foreign nationals in Korea. But work is not why they have gathered here today.



[Soundbite] "Abolish the employment permit system!"



Most of the migrant workers in Korea have difficult and dangerous jobs that are largely shunned by Koreans. They are complaining of long working hours and low wages.



[Soundbite] (Migrant Worker from China) : "I work 12 hours a day without any time to rest for a salary that is below the minimum wage."



According to the International Labor Organization, migrant workers must receive the same minimum wages as domestic workers. However, a survey shows that migrant workers in Korea work 54 hours a week on average and receive around two million won a month. Given their working hours, they are underpaid about 260,000 won a month. Oftentimes, migrant workers are not paid on time, which results in frequent conflicts with their employers.



[Soundbite] "I asked for my salary. My boss promised to pay me ten times already."



Migrant workers' living conditions also leave much to be desired. Many of them live in containers without indoor toilets or fire safety equipment. Although they want to find better jobs, they are not allowed to switch jobs without their employers' permission.



[Soundbite] (Migrant Worker from Sri Lanka) : "We are all humans. We all want to work in a stress-free environment. I think migrant workers need freedom, too."



The migrant workers are demanding that they be allowed to choose their workplaces on their own.

