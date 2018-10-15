Truck Driving Conditions News Today 입력 2018.10.15 (15:12) 수정 2018.10.15 (15:23)

[Anchor Lead]



A new law mandating truck drivers to take 30-minute breaks every four hours was enacted last year to prevent accidents caused by drowsy driving. However, the number of such accidents has surged since the law took effect, because little is being done to ensure that truck drivers can afford to take breaks during work.



[Pkg]



A 25-ton dump truck loses its balance and flips over on a hairpin turn of a highway. A concrete mixer truck crashes into the median and smashes the guard rail before rolling down the slope. All these accidents were caused by drowsy driving. To prevent such accidents, a law was enacted in January last year to mandate that truck drivers take 30-minute breaks after driving for four consecutive hours. However, the number of accidents caused by truck drivers' being sleep deprived, recorded at 225, a figure higher than in 2015 and 2016 before the new law took effect. No significant change has been recorded in the number of deaths caused by drivers' being exhausted and lacking sleep -- 34 in 2015, 56 in 2016 and 48 last year. Twenty nine fatalities were recorded in the first half of this year alone. If the trend continues, the number of deaths caused by drowsy driving could hit a five-year high. That's because little is being done to follow the law.



[Soundbite] (Truck driver) : "If a client asks to deliver something by truck, I have to drive it without rest in order to meet the deadline. We must follow our bosses' orders."



[Soundbite] Rep. Yoon Kwan-seok(Democratic Party) : "No law will help improve the situation unless people who are directly involved in this abide by it. Measures to prevent drowsy driving must be supervised thoroughly."



The lack of resting areas for truck drivers is one of the reasons truck drivers cannot get proper rest during their work hours, with only 30 designated resting stops for 450,000 trucks registered in the nation.

Truck Driving Conditions

