Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.10.15 (15:14)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's entertainment news, there are updates on Actor Jung Suk-won's drug scandal as he received a suspended prison sentence. This and more on today's entertainment news.



[Pkg]



Actor Jung Suk-won, who is married to singer Baek Ji-young, has received a suspended prison sentence for drug use. The court found him guilty on some charges and sentenced him to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years. Jung was arrested at Incheon International Airport in February on his way home from Australia for taking philopon and cocaine at a Melbourne night club. The court said that drug-related crimes harm society at large and stressed the need for corresponding punishment. But it also said the defendant's drug-taking appears to be a one-time act out of curiosity during his travel abroad. The court acknowledged Jung was deeply regretting his behavior and also considered the fact that he has no prior drug-related crimes. Despite the arrest, his wife Baek Ji-young proceeded with her concert schedules to keep her promise with fans, which made news headlines at the time. She apologized on behalf of him and vowed that the couple will strive to work hard and live well. K-pop sensation BTS is creating buzz and making news headlines by the day these days in Korea and abroad. The U.S. weekly Time magazine has announced that the Korean boy band will feature on the cover of its October 22nd edition. Time also carried an article titled "How BTS Is Taking Over the World." Following this news, the first batch of imports of the upcoming Time edition has already been sold out in the reservation stage at online bookstores. Meanwhile a South Korean man has been sentenced to a prison term for abusing the fame of BTS. The Seoul Central District Court sentenced the man, who heads a manufacturing and distribution company, to six years behind bars on charges of extorting some 600 million won after being dishonest about a planned performance and fan meeting with BTS.

