[Anchor Lead]



At the South Korea-France summit held on Monday, President Moon Jae-in said that when North Korea's denuclearization reaches an irreversible level, the denuclearization process should be promoted by easing sanctions. Moon requested France, a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, to fulfill that role. French President Emmanuel Macron responded by pledging support for the successful establishment of a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.



[Pkg]



At the official welcome ceremony held at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, President Moon Jae-in rode in a car parade before heading to the Élysée Palace, the venue of the South Korea-France summit. In his summit meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Moon asked for continuous support for the South Korean government's efforts to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula.



[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in(S. Korean President) : "I hope that France will play a leading role, and I am grateful to President Macron for his continuous support for promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula."



The French leader responded by lauding the South Korean government for making significant progress and vowing to play a constructive role to promote inter-Korean peace.



[Soundbite] Emmanuel Macron(French President) : "The North Korea nuclear issue has reached a new phase thanks to President Moon's efforts. I want to express my country's support once again."



President Moon also mentioned the issue of easing sanctions against North Korea. He said that when the North's denuclearization process reaches an irreversible level, UN sanctions should be eased to promote denuclearization further. He urged France's support as a permanent member-state of the UN Security Council. The French president expressed hope that North Korea will continue denuclearization and pledged support for the successful establishment of a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula. The two leaders have agreed that denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula must be complete, verifiable and irreversible. However, regarding the issue of easing sanctions against Pyongyang, President Macron emphasized North Korea's denuclearization, showing a different stance from that of his South Korean counterpart.

