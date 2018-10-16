Connecting Roads News Today 입력 2018.10.16 (15:02) 수정 2018.10.16 (15:15)

[Anchor Lead]



The two Koreas have agreed to launch projects to connect their roads and railways as early as late November. The agreement was reached during high-level talks held Monday.



[Pkg]



A North Korean delegation crosses the Military Demarcation Line and walks over to the House of Peace on the South Korean side of the border.



[Soundbite] Ri Son-gwon(Chairman, Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country) : "I believe the talks today will contribute to peace, prosperity and unification the Korean people hope for."



The first high-level inter-Korean meeting held to discuss the implementation of last month's summit agreement proceeded fairly quickly and was concluded in five hours. The two Koreas agreed to hold a groundbreaking ceremony sometime between late November and early December, seeking to re-connect their severed railways and roads. To this aim, the two sides will begin joint field studies for the North Korean section of the Gyeongui rail line starting later this month and for the Donghae rail line early next month.



[Soundbite] Cho Myoung-gyon(Unification Minister) : "Given that Winter is approaching, the groundbreaking ceremony will be pushed to take place by the target timetable."



The two Koreas will also hold consecutive talks to discuss cooperation in forestry, health and sports beginning with the first meeting on joint pest control, which is scheduled for next Monday. Inter-Korean Red Cross talks to discuss renovating a family reunion center will also take place next month at North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort. Details related to the composition and operation of a joint military committee will be determined at future general-level military talks while efforts will go to realizing a concert in South Korea by the Pyongyang Art Troupe in the near future. Meanwhile Seoul's Unification Ministry had excluded North Korean defectors- turned-reporters from the press corps that covered the Monday inter-Korean talks, which stirred controversy. The ministry said the decision was in consideration of the talks' nature and importance but the press corps urged the ministry in a statement for an apology and a promise that it wouldn't happen again.

