Disarming JSA News Today 입력 2018.10.16 (15:04)

[Anchor Lead]



The two Koreas and the United Nations Command have launched trilateral consultations on Tuesday on disarming the Joint Security Area(JSA) at the truce village of Panmunjeom. The Defense Ministry said the inaugural talks began at 10 a.m., with three officials representing each side. The two Koreas have carried out joint work to remove mines and explosives in the JSA since the beginning of the month, and the three-way council will assess the 20-day mine removal work, which will wrap up at the end of this week. The three sides have discussed details of the plan to disarm the JSA, including removing troops and arms and sharing information on each side's surveillance activities and equipment. South and North Korea agreed to disarm the JSA under the military agreement signed by their countries' defense chiefs during the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang last month.

[Anchor Lead]



