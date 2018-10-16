Tragic Accident News Today 입력 2018.10.16 (15:05) 수정 2018.10.16 (15:16)

[Anchor Lead]



Here's the latest on the five Korean mountaineers who died while climbing a Himalayan mountain over the weekend. Their bodies will not be cremated in Nepal, seen as an unusual measure in the country, but will be transported to Korea. The bodies will arrive at Incheon International Airport Wednesday morning.



[Pkg]



Many vehicles are seen at the entrance of the mortuary at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal. Family members of Nepalese casualties are also spotted. This is where the bodies of five Korean alpinists including renowned mountaineer Kim Chang-ho are laid temporarily. Another team of Korean climbers heard the news of the deaths after descending from the Himalayas and visited the hospital to pay respects.



[Soundbite] Song Byeong-yeon(President of Alpine Club) : "I'm devastated and so sad. I've always respected Kim Chang-ho. His death is heartbreaking."



The bodies were initially set for an autopsy and cremation in Nepal. But this plan changed as bereaved families in Korea had a hard time getting flight tickets to Nepal. Nepal's government was cooperative in transporting the bodies to Korea on humanitarian grounds, which is regarded as a highly unusual move in the country where cremation is the norm. Doctors at the Tribhuvan hospital have also taken steps to prevent the decay of the bodies during the flight back home. The bodies will leave Kathmandu later Tuesday and arrive at Incheon International Airport early Wednesday at around 5 a.m.



[Soundbite] Oh Se-jeong(Rapid Response Team, Foreign Ministry) : "We first extend the deepest condolences. We promise unrelenting support so the bodies can reach the families as soon as possible."



The bodies will then be handed over to the families. A joint memorial altar will be set up at the University of Seoul Wednesday morning.

