Discount Dispute News Today 입력 2018.10.16 (15:07) 수정 2018.10.16 (15:16)

[Anchor Lead]



The South Korean dealer of the German automaker Mercedes Benz, the Class Hyosung, has been found to have provided a huge discount to the spouse of a former senior Cheong Wa Dae official. The company is suspected of having drafted a list of the so-called VIP customers. It has also been found to have sold defected cars to regular customers after repairing them and disguising them as new.



[Pkg]



This is the residence of former Cheong Wa Dae official Byun Yang-gyun, who served in the Roh Moo-hyun administration. The white Mercedes in the garage belongs to Byun's spouse, who purchased it last year.



[Soundbite] (Staff at Byun Yang-gyun's residence (voice modified)) : "(Is Mrs. Byun there?) No. (Is the white Mercedes in the garage hers?) I'm not sure."



Byun's wife bought the car at a 41-percent discount, paying only 46 million won instead of the regular price of 79 million won. Staff from The Class Hyosung, the official Korean dealer of Mercedes Benz, said the discount was much higher than the company's margin rate of 12 percent, and that discount figure was unimaginable for regular customers. At a parliamentary investigation of the Fair Trade Commission, a speculation was raised that The Class Hyosung had a list of VIP customers to provide discounts to high-profile clients.



[Soundbite] Rep. Choo Hye-sun(Justice Party) : "The so-called VIP list still exists. I was told that all high-profile figures are on the list."



While Hyosung's affluent customers received generous discounts, its regular customers ended up with defected cars that had been disguised as new. Some 1,200 such automobiles have been sold in the past three years. When this information was leaked by a whistleblower last April, Hyosung rushed to offer free engine oil replacement vouchers to its customers. The company also said that the sales executive who provided the extreme discount to Byun Yang-gyun's spouse had been reprimanded and ordered to compensate the company last May. KBS requested Byun to give his comment on the matter, but he has not responded.

