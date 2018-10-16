Exam Question Leaks News Today 입력 2018.10.16 (15:09) 수정 2018.10.16 (15:16)

[Anchor Lead]



A few months ago, allegations arose that a senior teacher at Sookmyung Girls' High School leaked exam questions for his twin daughters attending the same school, after the girls together shot up to the top ranks unusually quickly. A police investigation has found circumstantial evidence about the exam quesitonleaks. Police booked the teacher and his daughters on charges of obstruction of business.​



[Pkg]



In late July, allegations first arose that exam questions had been leaked at Sookmyung Girls' High School in Seoul. Parents filed a complaint, saying that a senior teacher's twin daughters attending the same school had shot up to the top ranks unusually quickly. The teacher in question actively refuted the accusation, saying that his children had studied hard and changed their problem solving methods to get better grades. However, police eventually launched an investigation into the mounting allegations.



[Soundbite] "Did you seize his mobile phone or personal computer?"



After a month-long probe, police booked the teacher and his daughters as suspects on charges of obstruction of business. Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Commissioner Lee Ju-min said that some circumstantial evidence about the alleged exam question leaks has been found. Investigators seized and analyzed the mobile phone and notebook computer of the father. They reportedly obtained multiple pieces of circumstantial evidence that suggest exam questions were leaked from his mobile phone. However, it is not direct evidence, such as photo copies of exam papers or answers.



[Soundbite] (Parent of sophomore at Sookmyung Girls' High School) : "I feel more frustrated now that the twins are charged and booked with evidence found."



Police again questioned the teacher and his daughters on Sunday about the new circumstantial evidence. However, the interrogation was suspended, after one of the girls complained of suffocation, as she had done in the first round of questioning on October sixth. Investigators plan to schedule another round of questioning. Police also asked the school to submit the results of a recent mid-term exam.

