Invitation to Elysee Palace News Today 입력 2018.10.16 (15:11)

[Anchor Lead]



Special guests were invited to a banquet dinner at the presidential Elysee Palace in Paris welcoming the state visit to France by President Moon Jae-in. They are a group of students from a Korean girls high school and their teacher. Here are the details.



[Pkg]



The Champs-Élysées avenue in downtown Paris is adorned with the South Korean flag. A group of Korean female students is spotted near the Arc de Triomphe monument where a parade was held.



[Soundbite] "Look, this is the Arc de Triomphe constructed in 1836."



The teachers and the students from Gwangju, Korea were invited to the presidential banquet at the Elysee Palace.



[Soundbite] "I'll have today's special and chocolate ice cream."



The invitation was extended a month ago. Amid a dwindling number of students choosing French as their second foreign language these days, The French ambassador to Seoul once chanced upon observing a creative French class taught at this girls high school, and served as the facilitator for their invitation to Paris.



[Soundbite] "How do you do. Thank you for the invitation."



The experience of learning French and even meeting the French president has been valuable for the students to say the least. They are now eager to study even more. The teacher was also recognized by the French government with a medal for her contribution to French education for over 30 years.



[Soundbite] Yang Soo-gyeong(Teacher, Daegwang Girls' High School, Gwangju) : "The French embassy provides materials that motivate students to learn the language. I believe this is something Korea can learn from as well."



The administration of President Emmanuel Macron has set aside a budget of hundreds of billion won toward raising the global profile of the French language. Its particular efforts toward people learning French are well proven by the special invitation given to the Korean students. Policymakers in Korea can also learn from this example as a growing number of people around the world are picking up interest and using the Korean language as well.

입력 2018.10.16 (15:11)

