Returning Home News Today 입력 2018.10.17 (15:17) 수정 2018.10.17 (15:34)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The bodies of South Korean climbers who died in the Himalayas have been brought to their home country. A joint altar has been set up in honor of the five climbers.



[Pkg]



The bodies of five climbers including the late expedition chief Kim Chang-ho are transported to hearses. The bereaved families break down into tears. The bodies departed from Kathmandu, Nepal on Tuesday evening and arrived at Incheon International Airport early Wednesday morning on a Korean Air flight. The bodies underwent a one-hour customs and quarantine screening before they were moved from the freight terminal at around 6:23 a.m. They were handed over to the bereaved families and moved to hearses before being transported to a funeral center at Seoul St. Mary's Hospital. A joint altar has been set up at the University of Seoul, the alma mater of the late climber Kim Chang-ho, who headed the doomed expedition. The joint altar will be open until Friday noon. A joint funeral ceremony is slated for Friday afternoon. The chief of the Union of Asian Alpine Associations, Lee In-jung, is heading the funeral committee.

Returning Home

입력 2018.10.17 (15:17) 수정 2018.10.17 (15:34) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The bodies of South Korean climbers who died in the Himalayas have been brought to their home country. A joint altar has been set up in honor of the five climbers.



[Pkg]



The bodies of five climbers including the late expedition chief Kim Chang-ho are transported to hearses. The bereaved families break down into tears. The bodies departed from Kathmandu, Nepal on Tuesday evening and arrived at Incheon International Airport early Wednesday morning on a Korean Air flight. The bodies underwent a one-hour customs and quarantine screening before they were moved from the freight terminal at around 6:23 a.m. They were handed over to the bereaved families and moved to hearses before being transported to a funeral center at Seoul St. Mary's Hospital. A joint altar has been set up at the University of Seoul, the alma mater of the late climber Kim Chang-ho, who headed the doomed expedition. The joint altar will be open until Friday noon. A joint funeral ceremony is slated for Friday afternoon. The chief of the Union of Asian Alpine Associations, Lee In-jung, is heading the funeral committee.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보