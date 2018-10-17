International Support News Today 입력 2018.10.17 (15:18) 수정 2018.10.17 (15:35)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in arrived in Italy, the second stop of his 9-day European tour, early this morning. The president thanked Pope Francis for supporting the peace process on the Korean Peninsula and expressed the exchanges between the Vatican and North Korea to flourish.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in arrived in Rome to start his official three-day visit to Italy and the Vatican. He plans to ask for Italy's support and cooperation to bring peace on the Korean Peninsula at the ROK-Italy summit and visit to Pope Francis. In particular, the president has a special plan to personally deliver to the pope an invitation from North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un to his country. Through a special contribution published on the Vatican newsletter, President Moon wrote of his expectations for more active exchanges between the Vatican and the Communist regime. He wrote about the efforts to promote exchanges between Catholics in South and North Korea and asked for greater interest and support from the Vatican. To mark President Moon's visit, the Vatican plans to hold special mass for peace on the Korean Peninsula at St. Peter's Basilica. The president plans to give a speech immediately after mass. His speech will likely ask for the pope's support for the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, as he had emphasized several times during his state visit to France.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "The Korean Peninsula faces a grand turning point in world history. We are focusing our wisdom and power to dismantle the globe's last Cold War order and go forward into the era of peace and unity."



President Moon is stepping up his effort to bring peace by speeding up denuclearization through the relaxation of sanctions against North Korea with the support from European countries.

International Support

News Today

