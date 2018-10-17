Disarming the JSA News Today 입력 2018.10.17 (15:20) 수정 2018.10.17 (15:35)

[Anchor Lead]



The two Koreas and the United Nations Command met at Panmunjeom Tuesday to discuss disarming the Joint Security Area(JSA) at the border village. The three sides will complete disarmament measures by this month and then continue talks on issues such as establish a shared-duty system.



[Pkg]



Disarming the Joint Security Area is the first measure to be implemented from the inter-Korean military agreement reached last month. The two Koreas and the UN Command held talks for the first time on this issue, and examined progress on the mine removal operation which began on October first. Delegates also discussed removing guard posts and weapons on each side of the border after the mine removal project is completed by Saturday. Subsequently, the two Koreas will each reduce the number of soldiers stationed at the JSA to 35 as indicated in the Korean War armistice agreement. The troops will not carry firearms for full disarmament. Also, most of existing guard posts will be pulled out. Instead a new post will be set up and South and North Korean patrol troops will be stationed nearby. Once the measures are implemented, tourists will be able to cross over the Military Demarcation Line and freely move between the South and North Korean sections of the JSA.



[Soundbite] Choi Hyun-soo(Spokeswoman, Defense Ministry) : "The three sides agreed to carry out disarmament measures and mutual verification procedures through trilateral consultation."



However, the Tuesday meeting reportedly did not include the issue of conducting a joint inter-Korean rail survey, which couldn't yet take place as the UN Command didn't approve it. Seoul's Foreign Ministry said that inter-Korean exchange projects including rail cooperation will be closely discussed with the United States within the boundaries of complying with global sanctions on Pyongyang.

