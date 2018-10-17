Private Kindergartens News Today 입력 2018.10.17 (15:22) 수정 2018.10.17 (15:35)

[Anchor Lead]



The South Korean government has decided to draw comprehensive measures to eradicate corruption at private kindergartens. The new measures will seek to enhance financial transparency at kindergartens and disclose the names of kindergartens that commit severe violations.



[Pkg]



A set of new measures are set to be announced by the government and the ruling party will seek to eradicate corrupt practices at private kindergartens by enhancing their financial transparency come next week. Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon has ordered the authorities to disclose as much information as possible to the parents of the children.



[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yeon(Prime Minister) : "We need to devise comprehensive measures to maximize financial transparency, promote parent participation, and step up inspections of educational institutions."



The ruling Democratic Party is urging the government to introduce a transparent accounting management system to prevent the embezzlement of state subsidies provided to kindergarten establishments. The party is also calling for amending the relevant laws in order to collect embezzled subsidies from corrupt kindergartens and to punish their directors. The Ministry of Education is considering mandating private kindergartens to use an electronic accounting system that is currently used at public kindergartens or to develop a new program. At an emergency meeting attended by representatives of 17 offices of education nationwide, authorities have also discussed whether or not to disclose the results of audits conducted on corrupt kindergartens as well as their names. The Ministry of Education will finalize the measures on Thursday and announce them next week after discussing them with government and ruling party officials. Meanwhile, an association of private kindergarten directors held an emergency news conference to apologize to parents and express regret that the corruption scandal has tainted the reputation of all private kindergarten establishments in the nation regardless of their financial transparency.

