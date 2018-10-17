기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Justice Ministry’ immigration office on Jeju Island has decided to allow 339 Yemini nationals seeking asylum to remain in the country for one year on humanitarian grounds. The move comes after the office granted the same permission to 23 Yemenis on September 14th. However, like last month, none of the asylum seekers, who claim they are either fleeing from a civil war zone or forced conscription, will be granted official refugee status as they failed to meet the related criteria. The office also disapproved 34 Yemenis from staying in South Korea, including people who requested refugee status for economic reasons and those who committed crimes. It delayed its decision for 85 others. This year, a total of 481 Yemenis entered Jeju and sought refugee status.
Humanitarian Stay Permit
