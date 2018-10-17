Employment Irregularity News Today 입력 2018.10.17 (15:25) 수정 2018.10.17 (15:35)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Several relatives of Seoul Metro employees were hired as indefinite contracted workers and then converted to regular employees. Some criticized that more than 100 people were given special treatment, as they were hired via an easier hiring process before being transferred into regular workers.



[Pkg]



Last March, Seoul Metro converted some 1,200 indefinite contracted workers to regular employees. 108 people or more than 8% of the new regular workforce are listed here. They are all relatives of Seoul Metro's regular employees. Children of employees numbered the most with 31, and the scope of relatives included siblings, spouses, parents, and even twice-removed cousins. Typically, regular full-time workers have to undergo a five-step hiring process, but indefinite contracted workers go through a fairly easy process comprised of only three steps. Some jobs do not even require prior job experiences or even qualification restrictions. The Liberty Korea Party received the list of hired relatives from Seoul Metro and made the information it public. The main opposition party claimed that such a hiring practice is special privilege and succession of employment. It should be noted that 60% of the 108 employees entered the Seoul subway operator after the fatal accident at Guui Station in 2016. They may have abused the rule that indefinite contracted workers would be converted to regular workers before long. The Liberty Korea Party claimed that only 11.2% of the employees completed the survey, thus speculate that there may be many more employees who were hired through their personal connections.



[Soundbite] (Seoul Metro official) : "Contracted workers were selected through the open recruitment process. They were legitimately converted to regular workers on March 1st."



Seoul Metro explained that, contrary to the Liberty Korea Party's claim, the response rate of the survey stood at 99.8%.

Employment Irregularity

입력 2018.10.17 (15:25) 수정 2018.10.17 (15:35) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Several relatives of Seoul Metro employees were hired as indefinite contracted workers and then converted to regular employees. Some criticized that more than 100 people were given special treatment, as they were hired via an easier hiring process before being transferred into regular workers.



[Pkg]



Last March, Seoul Metro converted some 1,200 indefinite contracted workers to regular employees. 108 people or more than 8% of the new regular workforce are listed here. They are all relatives of Seoul Metro's regular employees. Children of employees numbered the most with 31, and the scope of relatives included siblings, spouses, parents, and even twice-removed cousins. Typically, regular full-time workers have to undergo a five-step hiring process, but indefinite contracted workers go through a fairly easy process comprised of only three steps. Some jobs do not even require prior job experiences or even qualification restrictions. The Liberty Korea Party received the list of hired relatives from Seoul Metro and made the information it public. The main opposition party claimed that such a hiring practice is special privilege and succession of employment. It should be noted that 60% of the 108 employees entered the Seoul subway operator after the fatal accident at Guui Station in 2016. They may have abused the rule that indefinite contracted workers would be converted to regular workers before long. The Liberty Korea Party claimed that only 11.2% of the employees completed the survey, thus speculate that there may be many more employees who were hired through their personal connections.



[Soundbite] (Seoul Metro official) : "Contracted workers were selected through the open recruitment process. They were legitimately converted to regular workers on March 1st."



Seoul Metro explained that, contrary to the Liberty Korea Party's claim, the response rate of the survey stood at 99.8%.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보