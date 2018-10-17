Korean Cuisine News Today 입력 2018.10.17 (15:27) 수정 2018.10.17 (15:35)

[Anchor Lead]



Together with K-pop, Korean cuisine has become a new culinary sensation in Brazil. Now Korean chefs visit Brazil to teach Korean recipes and food ingredients at a prestigious hotel.



[Pkg]



This traditional market in downtown Sao Paulo is packed with tourists. Among them are Korean chefs carefully checking the various ingredients.



[Soundbite] Prof. Kim Yong-gyeom(Daejeon Institute of Science and Technology (Chef)) : "Having such diverse ingredients mean that many dishes can be made."



A whole slab of beef ribs is sliced 5 to 6 centimeters wide for barbecuing. This is an unfamiliar order for Brazilians. The beef rib is marinated and then de-boned. The scored meat is grilled on fire. Brazilian chefs are amazed.



[Soundbite] Jaime(Chef at a Brazil hotel) : "I've never seen a beef rib dish like this."



A prestigious hotel in Brazil is developing a Korean menu. At a food sampling event, Brazilians try Korean anchovies, spicy gochujang, and cucumbers to perk up their appetite. They also sample the samgyetang chicken soup with sweet rice and ginseng as well as the grilled beef patties. Four cocktails made with Korean alcohols and fruits fascinate the people of Brazil.



[Soundbite] George Mroz(Culture Secretary, Sao Paulo) : "Such cultural events would strengthen the friendship between the two countries."

Korean Cuisine

