[Anchor Lead]



Amid nationwide mourning continuing over the death of South Korean climbers on a Himalayan mountain, the domestic film industry is also deep in sorrow, as the victims include director Im Il-jin who is known as a pioneer in the field of South Korean movies about mountain climbing.



[Pkg]



You climb a mountain and become a part of the mountain. That's all. You then should descend. The 2015 movie "The Himalayas" depicts the challenges and hardships of mountaineers. The late director was in charge of special effects for the movie, which attracted 7.8 million viewers across the nation. Im produced movies and documentaries about alpinists and their lives for 18 years. He was killed in a massive snow slide on Saturday, as he was accompanying a South Korean expedition team aiming to summit Mt. Gurja in western Nepal. Im was the first Asian film director to receive a special award at Italy's Trento Film Festival, which honors the makers of mountain movies. He was regarded as a leading figure in the domestic mountain movie field. His death is seen as a great loss, since it is known that he was preparing to produce a new mountain movie breaking away from previous patterns. South Korea has reported an increased surplus in trade related to hallyu or the Korean pop culture wave. The Bank of Korea released Saturday statistics on the trade of hallyu media content for August. Korea logged a surplus of 42.7 million dollars in the exports of hallyu content in August, the highest since April last year. South Korea's surplus in hallyu exports peaked in the first half of 2016 when South Korean TV shows were enjoying explosive popularity in China. However, it drastically reduced amid what appeared to be retaliatory moves by China over Seoul's deployment of the U.S. antimissile system THAAD. The recent pickup is attributed to eased retaliation from Beijing, following an bilateral agreement on improving relations, which was reached in late October last year. Analysts also say that it is also thanks to BTS and other K-pop artists who are further fanning the Korean pop culture wave.

