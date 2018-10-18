Establishing Peace News Today 입력 2018.10.18 (15:00) 수정 2018.10.18 (15:20)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



During his visit to the Vatican, President Moon Jae-in pledged to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula, stressing that a war-ending declaration and a peace treaty will end the division of the two Koreas. Moon is set to meet with Pope Francis on Thursday night and deliver North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's invitation for the pontiff to visit Pyongyang.



[Pkg]



A special Mass for peace on the Korean Peninsula was held at the Basilica of St. Peter in the Vatican. Presided over by State Secretary Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Mass marked Moon's official visit to the Holy See.



[Soundbite] Cardinal Pietro Parolin(Vatican Secretary of State) : "I send Pope Francis' blessings. Let's pray for peace on the Korean Peninsula."



Following the Mass, President Moon introduced in a speech the significance of declaring the end of the Korean War and signing a peace treaty.



[Soundbite] President Moon Jae-in : "A war-ending declaration and a peace treaty on the Korean Peninsula will abolish the last cold war system in the world."



He appealed to the international community for support and interest, stressing that South and North Korea have been keeping their promises step by step since jointly declaring their pledges to make the Korean Peninsula nuclear-free at a summit in Pyongyang last month. This marks the first time a South Korean president attended and delivered a speech at a Mass held in the Vatican. Moon is set to meet with Pope Francis Thursday night and relay North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's invitation for the pontiff to visit Pyongyang. Attention is drawn to what answer the pope will give to the invitation amid expectations that a North Korean visit by the pope who has shown keen interest in Korean issues will likely speed up the denuclearization of the North.

Establishing Peace

입력 2018.10.18 (15:00) 수정 2018.10.18 (15:20) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



During his visit to the Vatican, President Moon Jae-in pledged to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula, stressing that a war-ending declaration and a peace treaty will end the division of the two Koreas. Moon is set to meet with Pope Francis on Thursday night and deliver North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's invitation for the pontiff to visit Pyongyang.



[Pkg]



A special Mass for peace on the Korean Peninsula was held at the Basilica of St. Peter in the Vatican. Presided over by State Secretary Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Mass marked Moon's official visit to the Holy See.



[Soundbite] Cardinal Pietro Parolin(Vatican Secretary of State) : "I send Pope Francis' blessings. Let's pray for peace on the Korean Peninsula."



Following the Mass, President Moon introduced in a speech the significance of declaring the end of the Korean War and signing a peace treaty.



[Soundbite] President Moon Jae-in : "A war-ending declaration and a peace treaty on the Korean Peninsula will abolish the last cold war system in the world."



He appealed to the international community for support and interest, stressing that South and North Korea have been keeping their promises step by step since jointly declaring their pledges to make the Korean Peninsula nuclear-free at a summit in Pyongyang last month. This marks the first time a South Korean president attended and delivered a speech at a Mass held in the Vatican. Moon is set to meet with Pope Francis Thursday night and relay North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's invitation for the pontiff to visit Pyongyang. Attention is drawn to what answer the pope will give to the invitation amid expectations that a North Korean visit by the pope who has shown keen interest in Korean issues will likely speed up the denuclearization of the North.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보