U.S.-North Korea Summit News Today 입력 2018.10.18 (15:02) 수정 2018.10.18 (15:20)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed that the second summit with North Korea will take place after the U.S. midterm elections slated for November 6. But he said the US is unlikely to be the location for the meet. With working-level talks between Washington and Pyongyang having yet to take place, the summit timetable appears to be emerging at a slower speed than initially expected.



[Pkg]



The biggest task at hand for US President Donald Trump is the midterm elections on November 6. This is why the second summit with North Korea has been scheduled for after the elections. In an interview with the Associated Press, Trump confirmed this schedule. But the location of the summit meeting seems to pending in discussion between the two sides.



[Soundbite] U.S. President Donald Trump(Oct. 9) : "We're talking about three or four different locations. Timing, it won't be too far away."



Trump earlier said three to four venues were being considered. But when asked if it could be held in the US, he declined that possibility. He said although the venue has not been decided, he didn't think now was the right time for the summit talks to take place in the U.S. It's becoming more likely that the place for the meeting could be a neutral or third country possibly in Europe. The date and location of the summit is not unrelated. What's more important is the agenda. The US wants North Korea to submit a nuclear list while the North calls for a declaration to formally end the Korean War as well as eased sanctions. Finding middle ground will be key. Setting the summit timetable is being delayed as a meeting between US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun and North Korean vice foreign minister Choe Son Hui has yet to take place. Looking back at the first summit in June, which was held in Singapore, Trump announced the itinerary about a month prior, after which the two sides continued working level negotiations.

U.S.-North Korea Summit

입력 2018.10.18 (15:02) 수정 2018.10.18 (15:20) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed that the second summit with North Korea will take place after the U.S. midterm elections slated for November 6. But he said the US is unlikely to be the location for the meet. With working-level talks between Washington and Pyongyang having yet to take place, the summit timetable appears to be emerging at a slower speed than initially expected.



[Pkg]



The biggest task at hand for US President Donald Trump is the midterm elections on November 6. This is why the second summit with North Korea has been scheduled for after the elections. In an interview with the Associated Press, Trump confirmed this schedule. But the location of the summit meeting seems to pending in discussion between the two sides.



[Soundbite] U.S. President Donald Trump(Oct. 9) : "We're talking about three or four different locations. Timing, it won't be too far away."



Trump earlier said three to four venues were being considered. But when asked if it could be held in the US, he declined that possibility. He said although the venue has not been decided, he didn't think now was the right time for the summit talks to take place in the U.S. It's becoming more likely that the place for the meeting could be a neutral or third country possibly in Europe. The date and location of the summit is not unrelated. What's more important is the agenda. The US wants North Korea to submit a nuclear list while the North calls for a declaration to formally end the Korean War as well as eased sanctions. Finding middle ground will be key. Setting the summit timetable is being delayed as a meeting between US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun and North Korean vice foreign minister Choe Son Hui has yet to take place. Looking back at the first summit in June, which was held in Singapore, Trump announced the itinerary about a month prior, after which the two sides continued working level negotiations.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보