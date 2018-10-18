New Irregularities News Today 입력 2018.10.18 (15:04) 수정 2018.10.18 (15:20)

[Anchor Lead]



Woo Byung-woo, an imprisoned former aide to ousted President Park Geun-hye, faces a new probe. During his years as an attorney, he is found to have taken on major cases illegally and received legal fees of some one billion won. He allegedly assured his clients their charges will be cleared and the investigation will conclude in a short time, which really did take place as he pledged.



[Pkg]



In 2013, the Incheon District Prosecutors Office launched an investigation into Gil Hospital, the largest medical institution in the Incheon area. During the probe, prosecutors obtained testimony that some one billion won in slush funds was delivered to the secretary's office of the hospital board's chairperson. What started out as a corruption probe was then geared toward chairwoman Lee Gil-ya. Gil Hospital hired the Kim & Chang law firm for its defense and also additionally appointed then-lawyer Woo Byung-woo. Woo received legal fees of 300 million won in return for a promise to end the investigation in 3 months. The prosecution probe in fact wrapped up after three months without involvement of the hospital chief. Woo repeated this type of legal practice during the one year he worked as an attorney since leaving the prosecution and until entering the presidential office. There are allegations he also assisted Hyundai Group chairwoman Hyun Jeong-eun. He was believed to have been paid 650 million won for clearing her charges. The allegations continue. A company implicated in bid rigging charges related to the four rivers renovation project also signed a 100 million won contract with Woo for the promise of having the case concluded during the internal probe stage. In all three cases, official papers indicating his legal services were not submitted. Neither did he engage in typical lawyer duties such as attending client questioning by the prosecution. The police believe Woo, a former senior prosecutor himself, likely made personal, behind-the-door contacts with investigators to assist his clients. But the police have not uncovered what kind of requests and favors he asked from the prosecutors involved in the cases.

