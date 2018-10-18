Benchmark Rate News Today 입력 2018.10.18 (15:07) 수정 2018.10.18 (15:20)

[Anchor Lead]



The Bank of Korea(BOK) maintained the benchmark rate at one-point-five percent for the eleventh straight month on Thursday. BOK Governor Lee Ju-yeol has hinted at monetary tightening in the face of high household debt, but the slow economy and poor job growth likely stayed his decision. Monthly job growth, which hovered around 300-thousand last year, has remained below 100-thousand since February. Exports remain robust, but is heavily dependent on semiconductors while facility investment has fallen for six straight months. In its revised economic outlook the Bank of Korea lowered its 2018 growth forecast for South Korea to two-point-seven percent from two-point-nine percent.

Benchmark Rate

[Anchor Lead]



