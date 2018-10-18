Taxi Operations News Today 입력 2018.10.18 (15:07) 수정 2018.10.18 (15:20)

[Anchor Lead]



Taxi operations in Seoul was partially suspended on Thursday afternoon due to a rally staged by taxi drivers to protest a car-pooling service of the popular chat operator Kakao Corporation.​



[Pkg]



Taxi drivers have staged a third rally to protest a car-pooling service of the chat app operator Kakao Corporation. The launch of the car-pooling app named Kakao T Car Pool Crew and a hiring advertisement for car pool drivers posted by Kakao Mobility have prompted taxi drivers to claim that the service will deal a severe blow to them. The previous two rallies were held in the city of Seongnam, where Kakao Mobility's headquarters are located. However, this time the protesters began their rally in Gwanghwamun Square in downtown Seoul and marched all the way to the area neighboring Cheong Wa Dae. Local governments are scrambling to come up with measures to minimize inconveniences caused by the suspension of taxi operations. The Seoul City government said it could adjust or extend the operation hours of buses and the subway. The government of Gyeonggi-do Province, for its part, has decided to flexibly adjust bus operation hours and draft emergency transportation measures for 31 cities and counties in the province. In the meantime, the Incheon City government plans to extend the operation of subway line number one during rush hours and late at night.

Taxi Operations

News Today

