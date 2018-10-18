Paying Tribute News Today 입력 2018.10.18 (15:09) 수정 2018.10.18 (15:20)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The bodies of five South Korean climbers who died in the Himalayas have been brought to the bereaved families. People flocked to pay respect to the deceased at funeral halls and a joint altar that has been set up in honor of the climbers.



[Pkg]



The bodies of five Korean climbers who died in the Himalayas trying to discover a new route have been brought to the bereaved families 19 days after the deadly accident. Altars set up at Seoul St. Mary's Hospital for the late Captain Kim Chang-ho, film director Lim Il-jin and Corea Alpine Club Director Jeong Jun-mo are seeing many visitors who have come to pay their final respects. Of course, they include many colleagues from the alpine circles.



[Soundbite] Kim Hong-bin(Climber) : "Captain Kim Chang-ho was one of my junior fellows who studied climbing. Although he was my junior, I had a lot to learn from him."



This is what a friend of the late renowned climber Kim Chang-ho had to say about his brave fellow.



[Soundbite] Yeom Je-sang(Late Kim Chang-ho's College Classmate) : "Kim Chang-ho himself was like a mountain. He was very fond of mountains."



For many fellow-climbers, it's heartbreaking to say goodbye to their colleagues who left too soon.



[Soundbite] Jeon Yang-jun(Climber) : "Lim Il-jin captured the images of climbers when no one else dared to do that. It is heartbreaking that he passed away at the time when he could train his juniors and live in more comfort."



A joint altar has been set up at the University of Seoul. Captain Kim Chang-ho's juniors and members of the public praised the dauntless spirit of his expedition. The altar will be open until Friday noon. A joint funeral ceremony is slated for 2 p.m.

Paying Tribute

입력 2018.10.18 (15:09) 수정 2018.10.18 (15:20) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The bodies of five South Korean climbers who died in the Himalayas have been brought to the bereaved families. People flocked to pay respect to the deceased at funeral halls and a joint altar that has been set up in honor of the climbers.



[Pkg]



The bodies of five Korean climbers who died in the Himalayas trying to discover a new route have been brought to the bereaved families 19 days after the deadly accident. Altars set up at Seoul St. Mary's Hospital for the late Captain Kim Chang-ho, film director Lim Il-jin and Corea Alpine Club Director Jeong Jun-mo are seeing many visitors who have come to pay their final respects. Of course, they include many colleagues from the alpine circles.



[Soundbite] Kim Hong-bin(Climber) : "Captain Kim Chang-ho was one of my junior fellows who studied climbing. Although he was my junior, I had a lot to learn from him."



This is what a friend of the late renowned climber Kim Chang-ho had to say about his brave fellow.



[Soundbite] Yeom Je-sang(Late Kim Chang-ho's College Classmate) : "Kim Chang-ho himself was like a mountain. He was very fond of mountains."



For many fellow-climbers, it's heartbreaking to say goodbye to their colleagues who left too soon.



[Soundbite] Jeon Yang-jun(Climber) : "Lim Il-jin captured the images of climbers when no one else dared to do that. It is heartbreaking that he passed away at the time when he could train his juniors and live in more comfort."



A joint altar has been set up at the University of Seoul. Captain Kim Chang-ho's juniors and members of the public praised the dauntless spirit of his expedition. The altar will be open until Friday noon. A joint funeral ceremony is slated for 2 p.m.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보