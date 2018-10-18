Royal Protocol Collection News Today 입력 2018.10.18 (15:10) 수정 2018.10.18 (15:20)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The collection of royal protocols of the Joseon Dynasty describing such historic events and relics as King Jeong Jo's royal parade and the Suwon-Hwaseong Fortress have been kept in France so far. The government of Suwon City has recently re-created the original copy of the collection and disclosed the replicas to the public.​



[Pkg]



This colorful painting depicts the Suwon-Hwaseong Fortress. This is what the fortress looked like soon after its construction. It was found in the 13 volumes of the Jeongni Uigwe, or the Royal Protocols on King Jeongjo's Visit to the Tomb of Crown Prince Sado. The protocols were taken to France by a French diplomat in 1887, during King Gojong's reign. They have been kept at a French university and museum. Recently, the government of Suwon City has re-created them in cooperation with French authorities. It took more than one year to re-create the extraordinary colors of the ancient paintings using the same methods that were used during the Joseon period.



[Soundbite] Kim Eun-shik(CEO of protocols restoration company) : "There were many elaborate paintings, and we had tore-create them in the most accurate way using ancient pigments. That was the most challenging part."



The replicas provide glimpses of the painting techniques used at the time and offer valuable clues as to how the Hwaseong Fortress was built, which may contribute to its restoration. The protocols depict structures with utter precision and contain a lot of tedious details in each and every tree and stone on the ground. The replicas of the royal protocols will be put on display at the Suwon Hwaseong Museum starting on Thursday.

Royal Protocol Collection

입력 2018.10.18 (15:10) 수정 2018.10.18 (15:20) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The collection of royal protocols of the Joseon Dynasty describing such historic events and relics as King Jeong Jo's royal parade and the Suwon-Hwaseong Fortress have been kept in France so far. The government of Suwon City has recently re-created the original copy of the collection and disclosed the replicas to the public.​



[Pkg]



This colorful painting depicts the Suwon-Hwaseong Fortress. This is what the fortress looked like soon after its construction. It was found in the 13 volumes of the Jeongni Uigwe, or the Royal Protocols on King Jeongjo's Visit to the Tomb of Crown Prince Sado. The protocols were taken to France by a French diplomat in 1887, during King Gojong's reign. They have been kept at a French university and museum. Recently, the government of Suwon City has re-created them in cooperation with French authorities. It took more than one year to re-create the extraordinary colors of the ancient paintings using the same methods that were used during the Joseon period.



[Soundbite] Kim Eun-shik(CEO of protocols restoration company) : "There were many elaborate paintings, and we had tore-create them in the most accurate way using ancient pigments. That was the most challenging part."



The replicas provide glimpses of the painting techniques used at the time and offer valuable clues as to how the Hwaseong Fortress was built, which may contribute to its restoration. The protocols depict structures with utter precision and contain a lot of tedious details in each and every tree and stone on the ground. The replicas of the royal protocols will be put on display at the Suwon Hwaseong Museum starting on Thursday.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보