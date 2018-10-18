Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.10.18 (15:12) 수정 2018.10.18 (15:20)

[Anchor Lead]



From "A Taxi Driver" to "1987: When the Day Comes" and to "The Spy Gone North," movies dealing with major events in Korean modern history have been enjoying steady popularity. A teaser trailer has been revealed about a movie depicting Korea hit hard by the 1997 Asian financial crisis.



[Pkg]



Just a week is left until the sovereign default of South Korea. The new film "Sovereign Default," which will hit the cinemas next month, is attracting movie fans' attention with an impressive teaser trailer. The movie has fanned expectations from the start as the first domestic film to deal with Korea's tough experience of the 1997 financial crisis. The one-minute teaser trailer depicts various people who try to prevent the national crisis or attempt to take advantage of the opportunity, with the sovereign default impending. It stars top domestic actors. including Kim Hye-soo, Yoo An-in and Heo Joon-ho. It also features French star actor Vincent Cassel as the managing director of the International Monetary, to the excitement of Korean movie fans. Equipped with a star-studded cast and a historical insight, "Sovereign Default" is expected to become another cinematic success this year. Domestic star musicians have produced a tribute album to the band Bom Yeoreum Gaeul Kyeoul, marking the 30th anniversary of its debut. Since making its debut in 1986, The band, also known as SSAW meaning spring, summer, autumn and winter, has been loved for its experimental music across various genres from crossover jazz to hard rock. Many younger musicians, such as Yoon Do-hyun, Yoon Jong-shin, Yiruma and Oh Hyuk, participated in the tribute album. Photographer Kim Joong-man and actor Hwang Jung-min also took part in the production of the album for their personal relationships with the band. The album consists of remakes of the band's hit songs from its eight albums. The participating stars also had a commemorative photo shoot. Each of the songs will be unveiled online starting from October 19th. The tribute album will hit the offline market in December this year.

Entertainment News

입력 2018.10.18 (15:12) 수정 2018.10.18 (15:20) News Today

