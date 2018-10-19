Invitation Delivery News Today 입력 2018.10.19 (15:01) 수정 2018.10.19 (15:28)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has delivered an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to visit Pyongyang to Pope Francis, who said he will respond to the offer unconditionally if he receives an official invitation. Meanwhile, President Moon is now visiting Belgium to attend the Asia-Europe Meeting and meet with world leaders.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in has met with Pope Francis at the Vatican and delivered North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's invitation to visit Pyongyang. The pontiff said that although the President's words alone were enough, he will be happy to receive an official invitation from Kim. He added that he will respond to the invitation to visit Pyongyang unconditionally and can possibly visit the North. This means that the pope has virtually accepted the North's invitation. Pope Francis expressed strong support for the South Korean government's efforts to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula, and encouraged President Moon to continue moving towards peace without fear. If the pontiff does visit North Korea, it will highly likely serve as a momentum for officializing the North's acceptance of a peace regime and promoting it as a "normal state." President Moon's idea to use the easing of sanctions against the North as a catalyst for denuclearization is also expected to gain more support after the papal visit to Pyongyang. After his trip to the Vatican, the South Korean president flew over to Belgium for the Asia-Europe Meeting. Over in Brussels, he is scheduled to meet with several world leaders, including British Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. After meeting with the leaders of ASEM states, Moon will likely focus on his plan to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula and promote denuclearization by easing sanctions against Pyongyang.

