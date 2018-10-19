Military Agreement Implementation News Today 입력 2018.10.19 (15:03) 수정 2018.10.19 (15:28)

[Anchor Lead]



The United Nations Command(UNC) has announced that through close consultation with South and North Korea, it will join and support the process of implementing the military agreement signed by the two Koreas last month during the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang. The UNC said in a statement on Friday that potential measures to follow up on the agreement include additional landmine removal work, and pulling out guard posts, troops and arms from the Joint Security Area(JSA). A military official in Seoul said that the U.S.-led UNC has completed its internal review of the agreement and understood all the terms, and it is taking necessary steps to implement the agreement. The remarks indicates the UNC has agreed to the content of the inter-Korean agreement, which includes pulling out some guard posts and establishing a no-fly zone in the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone and disarming the JSA in the buffer zone, as part of measures to halt acts of cross-border hostilities on land, sea and air.

Military Agreement Implementation

입력 2018.10.19 (15:03) 수정 2018.10.19 (15:28) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



