Education Irregularities

[Anchor Lead]



Police are investigating the head of the Korea Edu-care Association for bribing lawmakers. He is accused of lobbying to block the bills that toughens the eligibility of childcare center operators and support bills that are beneficial to childcare centers.



[Pkg]



This is an official memo sent to the Korea Edu-care Association's executives by its subcommittee on national and public education. It asks to raise funds for lawmakers in order to deal with the revision bill for the Child Edu-care Act. The money was for two then-Saenuri Party representatives and three Democratic Party members that belonged to the National Assembly's Health and Welfare Committee. The head of the subcommittee is currently serving as the director of the Korea Edu-care Association.



[Soundbite] (Childcare Center Director(Voice modified)) : "I believe \100,000 were collected from each district to block a bill that would restrict public childcare centers."



At the time, lawmakers were trying to revise the childcare act to strengthen the public nature of childcare centers in the wake of several child abuse cases. The Association collected roughly 47 million won. Directors of childcare centers that took part in the fundraising reported the Korea Edu-care Association director to the police in May. Police traced bank accounts and found most allegations to be true. The police confirmed that money was transferred from the association's account to several lawmakers. The director is also being investigated for violating the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act. KBS has obtained internal audit documents for the Korea Edu-care Association. It shows a plan to deliver money and gifts, ranging from 200,000 won to one million won, to the staff of sixteen lawmakers that belong to the National Assembly's Health and Welfare Committee and Budget Committee. Police plans to find out whether the money has been actually delivered as the Korea Edu-care Association director allegedly planned after he was elected last year.

