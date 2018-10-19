Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.10.19 (15:12) 수정 2018.10.19 (15:28)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



​​Several Korean blockbusters battled it out at cinemas in recent days. But a survey shows that not one of them has turned profit. Here's more on our entertainment News.



[Pkg]



Last month, which included the long Korean Chuseok holiday, four local films whose production costs exceeded 10 billion won were released in theaters: "The Great Battle" "The Negotiation" "Fengshui" and "Monstrum." And moviegoers flocked to the cinemas. According to the Korean Film Council, the total number of Korean film audiences in the month of September grew by more than five million compared to the same month last year to reach the eleven million range. Revenue also jumped nearly 54 billion won. However, all four films including the box office leader "The Great Battle" failed to reach the break-even point and turn profit. A limited number of moviegoers was split between the four high-budget films and as a result, not one turned out to be a winner. The Korean Film Council likened the situation to a zero sum game and warned of the cutthroat competition in domestic cinema. Veteran actor Choi Bul-ahm has been appointed as an honorary police officer of a senior rank. The National Police Agency on Tuesday held a ceremony ahead of the nation's 73rd Police Day and bestowed honorary badges to five people including the actor. Choi was first named an honorary police officer in 1972 for his contribution to enhancing the image of police investigation through the famed TV series he starred in titled "Detective Inspector." Since the first recognition, he has climbed the ranks in police hierarchy which included chief superintendent. And now he's been promoted to inspector general after 46 years. It's the first time for an honorary officer to be appointed to this senior rank. Receiving the honor, Choi said he feels proud to witness great improvement in the police force's capabilities and services. Others recognized during the ceremony this day included actor Kang Kyung-joon, singer Park Sang-cheol and cartoonist Lee Hyeon-se who created the police mascot "Podori."

Entertainment News

입력 2018.10.19 (15:12) 수정 2018.10.19 (15:28) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



​​Several Korean blockbusters battled it out at cinemas in recent days. But a survey shows that not one of them has turned profit. Here's more on our entertainment News.



[Pkg]



Last month, which included the long Korean Chuseok holiday, four local films whose production costs exceeded 10 billion won were released in theaters: "The Great Battle" "The Negotiation" "Fengshui" and "Monstrum." And moviegoers flocked to the cinemas. According to the Korean Film Council, the total number of Korean film audiences in the month of September grew by more than five million compared to the same month last year to reach the eleven million range. Revenue also jumped nearly 54 billion won. However, all four films including the box office leader "The Great Battle" failed to reach the break-even point and turn profit. A limited number of moviegoers was split between the four high-budget films and as a result, not one turned out to be a winner. The Korean Film Council likened the situation to a zero sum game and warned of the cutthroat competition in domestic cinema. Veteran actor Choi Bul-ahm has been appointed as an honorary police officer of a senior rank. The National Police Agency on Tuesday held a ceremony ahead of the nation's 73rd Police Day and bestowed honorary badges to five people including the actor. Choi was first named an honorary police officer in 1972 for his contribution to enhancing the image of police investigation through the famed TV series he starred in titled "Detective Inspector." Since the first recognition, he has climbed the ranks in police hierarchy which included chief superintendent. And now he's been promoted to inspector general after 46 years. It's the first time for an honorary officer to be appointed to this senior rank. Receiving the honor, Choi said he feels proud to witness great improvement in the police force's capabilities and services. Others recognized during the ceremony this day included actor Kang Kyung-joon, singer Park Sang-cheol and cartoonist Lee Hyeon-se who created the police mascot "Podori."

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보