입력 2018.10.22 (15:04) 수정 2018.10.22 (15:26)

[Anchor Lead]



A daily average of more than 500 drunk-driving cases was uncovered last year. This means that a serious crime takes place routinely. The government will significantly toughen punishment against driving under the influence. Habitual offenders will be banned from driving again or even see their cars seized.



[Pkg]



22-year-old Yoon Chang-ho has been in a life-or-death emergency for nearly a month since he was hit by a car that rushed into a sidewalk with a heavily intoxicated driver behind the wheel. The government responded to a public petition calling for tougher punishment against drunk driving. Justice Minister Park Sang-ki stressed that drunk driving will be defined as murder and subject to harsh punishment. First, he announced tougher measures to address habitual drunk-driving offenders.



[Soundbite] Justice Minister Park Sang-ki : "We will seek stronger measures, such as seizing the vehicles of habitual offenders in order to block them from driving again."



He also emphasized a zero tolerance policy for drunk driving. Park announced a measure to arrest drivers who kill or severely injure people while driving under the influence. Offenders caught for drunk driving three times within three years will also be investigated under arrest. Sentencing standards will be strengthened for drunk-driving offenders from the current one to three years in prison to the maximum penalty. Drunk drivers will be sentenced to imprisonment unconditionally if they are caught more than three times. The minister said that he has ordered prosecutors to actively appeal rulings that give suspended sentences to drunk-driving offenders. He noted that currently, sentences are suspended for 95 percent of injury cases and 77 percent of fatal accidents. Meanwhile, the minister pledged to severely punish those who make illegal videos against women and circulate them. Perpetrators will be sentenced to the maximum punishment of five years in prison if their crimes are found serious. Those who make such videos for the purpose of revenge or blackmail will be arrested.

