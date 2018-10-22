K-POP Fashion News Today 입력 2018.10.22 (15:09) 수정 2018.10.22 (15:26)

K-POP Fashion

[Anchor Lead]



The hip-hop culture is all the rage around the world, including China, where it has even changed the way young Chinese dress. The so-called "K-pop fashion" is also trying to establish a presence in the Chinese street fashion market.



[Pkg]



Shanghai is rapidly catching up with Paris and New York as a global fashion hub. During the Shanghai Fashion Week, the largest fashion event in China, the spotlight was on the so-called "street fashion." Korean street fashion introduced under the name "Concept Korea" received rave reviews at the event.



[Soundbite] Park Hwan-sung(Designer) : "Korean street fashion stands a high chance of captivating Chinese consumers because of numerous similarities in terms of culture and lifestyle."



Fashion influencers showed great interest in the Korean style of fashion. Videos of the fashion show posted by them on social media for their followers recorded more than 4.2 million views.



[Soundbite] Chrystal(Fashion influencer) : "Korean street fashion is close to the popular fashion style in China. All luxury and designer brands feature Korean fashion."



China's fashion industry reaches 344 trillion won annually. Textile exports to China recently saw a rebound after shrinking 7.4 percent last year. Korea's fashion sector expects the hip-hop street fashion in China, which is growing 62 percent annually, to become the next driving engine.

