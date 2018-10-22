Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.10.22 (15:11) 수정 2018.10.22 (15:26)

[Anchor Lead]



In today's entertainmnet news, we bring you the news on the court giving the go-ahead to the production of some controversial scenes in a movie dealing with mysterious deaths in the military.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "A fact-finding investigation has been launched into the mysterious death of a soldier in Panmunjeom."



The court has given the go-ahead to the production of some controversial scenes in a movie dealing with mysterious deaths in the military. The movie whose filming began last year unfolds around the death of Lieutenant Kim Hoon who died inside a bunker in the Joint Security Area at the truce village of Panmunjeom in 1998. The deceased' family filed a suit to seek an injunction on the shooting and screening of the movie and won a ruling in favor of them in the first trial. But the movie production company appealed the ruling and the lower court's ruling was overturned in the second trial. The bench ruled that the cause of Lieutenant Kim's death remains unconfirmed and it is hard to say that the movie's use of dramatic elements to explain the death goes beyond freedom of expression You saw him and it's all enough. Comedian Lee Hong-ryol is enjoying popularity again as a YouTube personality. Lee began posting videos of his personal life and pet cat online in June. In particular, stories and videos of his 17-year-old cat with cancer has stricken a chord with Internet users. While attending an event on Wednesday, the comedian explained why he went online. Lee said that he is now 64 years old and finds fewer opportunities to appear in TV shows than before. He added that he fulfills his creative desire through online activities. He also promised to only share decent, appropriate contents, given his age.

