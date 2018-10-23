Joint Security Area News Today 입력 2018.10.23 (15:06) 수정 2018.10.23 (15:25)

[Anchor Lead]



Starting next month, U.S. military helicopters will have to notify North Korea in advance prior to flying to a U.S. military base in the Panmunjeom area. South and North Korea and the United Nations Command have also agreed to remove all firearms and guard posts in the Joint Security Area by October 25.



[Pkg]



Back in September, South and North Korea agreed to create a buffer zone in the DMZ area and notify each other of all aircraft flying in the area in a bid to halt mutually hostile acts. But the problem is a U.S. military base located near the Joint Security Area. Under the inter-Korean agreement, U.S. helicopters entering Camp Bonifas, which is located 2.4 km south of the DMZ, must notify North Korea in advance. Sources say the operation of a no-fly zone was the most objectionable aspect of the inter-Korean military agreement for the United States. The issue was brought up at a meeting among South Korea, North Korea and the United Nations Command on Monday. A Defense Ministry official said that none of the parties expressed disagreement on the matter. The three parties have also agreed to remove all firearms and guard posts by Thursday, and hold joint inspections over two days. They have also set a date for military talks between South and North Korean generals.



[Soundbite] Choi Hyun-soo(Spokesperson, Min. of Defense) : "The inter-Korean general-level talks will take place on October 26 at 10 a.m. at the Unification Pavilion on the northern side of Panmunjeom to discuss the implementation of the military agreement."



The agenda of the military talks is expected to include the creation of a joint military committee and a joint survey of the Hangang River estuary.

