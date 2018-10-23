Hiring Favors News Today 입력 2018.10.23 (15:08) 수정 2018.10.23 (15:25)

Questionable hiring favors are also found at public firms that are under the trade and environment ministries where relatives of existing employees are included among those who have been converted to full time positions. As the dispute on hereditary succession of employment escalates, the firms implicated in the allegations insist the hires they made were justified and without a problem.



In April this year, KEPCO KPS or the Korea Plant Service & Engineering, which is a subsidiary of the state-run Korea Electric Power Corporation, converted 240 non-regular workers to full-time posts. Among this total, eleven were children of the company's employees. KEPCO KPS is in charge of maintenance of power generation facilities nationwide. The eleven employees who transitioned to full-time positions have been mainly tasked with assisting in repair work.



[Soundbite] Rep. Bak Maeng-woo(Liberty Korea Party) : "It's been found that children of company executives first entered the firm as short-term workers to later be transferred to a full-time position. This is nothing less than "hereditary succession of employment.""



The company defends the employment decision saying it was conducted through normal procedures in the attendance of outside officials. In recent days, the Korea Gas Corporation has also decided to turn some 12-hundred of its 12-hundred-45 contract workers full-time. Twenty-five of them are known to be family members and relatives of existing staff members of the firm. Following the controversy, the gas corporation explained that only the total number of full-time workers has been determined. It added that it has yet to decide whether or not the 25 will be added noting that they are considered only candidates. The final decision is expected at the year's end. Similar job-related allegations of nepotism have also surfaced at subsidiaries of the Environment Ministry including the Korea National Park Service and the National Institute of Ecology.

